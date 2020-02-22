Tehran’s Art Bureau to hold first art sale

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Art Bureau will be holding its first art sale in an exhibition named “Sign of Spring” opening Tuesday.

In a press conference held at the bureau on Saturday, director of the Visual Art Center of the bureau, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, said that the exhibit aims to help elevate the economy of art.

“The sale will help discover young promising artists, while it will also bring art to the houses of people,” he remarked.

Secretary of the event Shahabeddin Shakiba, also attending the conference, said that the works offered at the sale will provide the chance for people from all walks of life to purchase the artworks they like.

Over 250 works by about 200 artists will be put on view at the exhibit and the works will be offered in the two sections of veteran and young artists.

Kazem Chalipa, Sadeq Tabrizi, Kambiz Derambaskhsh, Parviz Kalantari and Jalil Rasuli are among the veterans whose works will be shown.

The works will be on view until March 4.

Photo: A poster for Art Bureau’s art sale “Sign of Spring”.

