Iranian students grab colorful medals at IPITEx 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian students won gold and silver medals at the Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition (IPITEx 2020) which was held on February 2-6 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the field of medical inventions, the Iranian team including Shahriar Shariati and Adel Ahmadi Fariman grabbed a silver medal and Fatemeh Ebrahimi Monfared won a gold medal.

In the field of medical equipment, information technology and electronics, the Iranian team consisted of Amir Abbas Mohammadi Koushki, Majid Nouri, Faezeh Karegari, Zahra Ghozavi, Ghazal Sohrabi, Negar Ataee and Ariana Nouri won the gold medal, ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Moreover, Zahra Naderi, Maysam Pooryousefian and Ali Nouri won the silver medal and placed second.

Amir Abbas Mohammadi Koushaki also won the special prize and the most prestigious prize in the world exceeding 60 countries from Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and became one of the top three inventions of the world championship.

One of the selected projects was the “smart driving gloves with the ability to display and control traffic”, which is equipped with LCD and can issue a fine bill.

In addition, the “smart bracelet” for people with Alzheimer's disease was another successful projects presented by the Iranian team, which is capable of controlling, tracking and storing patient information.

