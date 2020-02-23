“Cinema Donkey”, “Diapason” to compete in Indian festival 

TEHRAN – The Iranian movies “Cinema Donkey” and “Diapason” will be competing in the Bengaluru International Film Festival, which will take place in the Indian state from February 26 to March 4.

The two films will be screened in the Asian Cinema competition section along with films from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Philippines, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Shahed Ahmadlu “Cinema Donkey” satirizes professional misconduct in Iranian cinema.

“Diapason” by Hamed Tehrani focuses on a single mother facing the tragic death of her young daughter and the problems she faces from Iran’s laws and customs.

Photo: A scene from “Cinema Donkey” by Shahed Ahmadlu.

RM/MMS/YAW