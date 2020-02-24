TEDPIX notches record high of half million points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), posted a record high on Monday when it climbed 4,831 points to 503,735, IRNA reported.

As reported, over 6.354 billion securities worth 49.299 trillion rials (about $1.1 billion) were traded at TSE. The first market’s index rose 3,003 points and the second market’s index went up 12,098 points.

TEDPIX went up 19,675 points to 478,754 in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), which was the last week of Iran’s eleventh calendar month of Bahman.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

On Monday, Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), witnessed its main index, IFX, climbing 90 points to 6,552, as 2.606 billion securities valued at 26.926 trillion rials (about $641 million) were traded at this market.

IFB is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA