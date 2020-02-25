Schools being disinfected against COVID-19
February 25, 2020 - 11:42
Schools in the city of Tehran are being disinfected in order to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
As a preventive measure, authorities have ordered a week-long closure of educational and cultural institutions across 14 provinces as of Sunday.
Spokesman for Tehran's Department of Education, Masoud Saqafi, said the decision was made to "prepare schools" which have to be disinfected and sanitized.
