IRIB to air educational programs on basic protective measures against coronavirus

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) plans to air a lineup of educational programs on basic protective measures against the new coronavirus, IRIB Health Policymaking Council has announced.

“Several world organizations have produced animations which teach how to protect against the disease. The animations are being dubbed into Persian to be aired on IRIB channels,” the director of the council, Mohamad-Mehdi Qasemi, said on Tuesday.

“The animations show what the symptoms of the disease are, how to protect against it, what people must know about the disease, and what to do if an individual is infected,” he said.

He also said that the IRIB Health Channel has also arranged several live programs with doctors, psychologists and officials to discuss the issue and help decrease stress and worries in society.

RM/MMS/YAW