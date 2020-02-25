German festival to screen Iranian shorts

TEHRAN – The acclaimed Iranian movies “Child Eater” and “Driving Lessons” will go on screen at the 25th Regensburg International Short Film Week in the German city.

Directed by Mohammad Kart, “Child Eater”, also known as “Pedovore”, is about a teenage boy laborer who falls in love with a teenage girl.

Marzieh Riahi is the director of “Driving Lessons”, which tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The Regensburg International Short Film Week will be held from March 11 to 18.

Photo: A scene from “Driving Lessons” by Iranian filmmaker Marzieh Riahi.

ABU/MMS/YAW