Army at high-level of readiness: commander 

TEHRAN - The commander of the Army’s Ground Force announced on Tuesday that his forces, including combat and logistic units, are in a very good condition.

Addressing the third version of “Upgrading Ground Force’s Dynamism Festival”, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said, “Upgrading dynamism, efficiency, and continuation of dynamism are of great importance for the military units.”

He further pointed to production of spare parts in the Zarharan and Ya Ali (AS) industries and said, “Today, we have gained very good promotion in production of spare parts for the Army’s Airborne Unit, heavy and ultra-heavy equipment.”

“We have attained self-sufficiency in the field of upgrading dynamism,” the commander said, explaining that dynamism means maintenance and even upgrading efficiency of the old but valuable equipment.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution suggested on February 8 that Iran must increase its military power, noting that being militarily vulnerable would prompt the enemy to take action against the country.

“In order to prevent war and in order to put an end to threats we must become powerful,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a number of Air Force officers.

The Leader went on to say, “We are not seeking to threaten any country or nation, rather we are after protecting the country’s security and preventing threats.”



