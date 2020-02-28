Iranian animations to hit silver screens in France

TEHRAN – Restored versions of three Iranian animated movies will go on screen in France’s theaters on March 25, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), which is the producer of the animations, announced on Friday.

Organized by Les Films du Whippet, a Paris-based children film distributor and DVD publisher, “One Day a Crow” by Abdollah Alimorad, “The Crow Who Wanted to Be the Strongest” by Mohammad-Ali Soleimanzadeh and “The Sparrow and the Cotton Seed” by Morteza Ahadi will be screened under the title of “The Crow and an Amazing Sparrow”.

To celebrate the company’s 15th anniversary, Films du Whippet has organized the screening of the animations, which went on screen in France in 2007.



The company, which has screened over 40 Iranian animations in France since 2001, has also released the animated movies on DVDs.

Photo: A scene from “The Sparrow and The Cotton Seed” by Morteza Ahadi.

ABU/YAW

