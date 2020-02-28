Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini receives France’s Chevalier of Legion of Honor

TEHRAN – Shahab Hosseini, the star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning movies “A Separation” and “The Salesman”, received France’s Chevalier of the Legion of Honor (Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur) medal on Thursday.

He received the honor from French Ambassador Philippe Thiebaud during a ceremony held at the Embassy of France in Tehran.

The medal is one of the most coveted trophies in the world of art and culture awarded by the French government.

Hosseini is mostly famous for his role in Farhadi’s “The Salesman”, which brought him the Palme d’Or for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Chevalier of the Legion of Honor medal has been awarded to over 30 Iranian artists, including painter Aidin Aghdashlu, actress Leila Hatami, calligrapher Gholamhossein Amirkhani, cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh, vocalist Shahram Nazeri and filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

In 2014, Iranian composer and tar virtuoso Hossein Alizadeh declined to accept the award, stating that he doesn’t need decorations and that he derives satisfaction from his good name.

Photo: Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini poses after receiving the Chevalier of the Legion of Honor medal at the Embassy of France in Tehran on February 27, 2020.

ABU/YAW

