Veteran actress Malakeh Ranjbar dies at 81

TEHRAN – The veteran stage and screen actress Malakeh Ranjbar, who was famous for her role in the popular comedy TV series “Under the Sky of the City”, died at a Tehran hospital on Thursday. She was 81.

She was suffering from several diseases of old age, the Persian media announced.

Ranjbar was born in Rasht. She began her career as an actress in plays in theater halls in her hometown when she was only six.

She has played in over 50 movies and TV series, including “The Sinners” by Faramarz Qaribian, “Bread, Love, and Motorcycle 1000” by Abolhassan Davudi and “Left Handed” by Arash Moayerian.

The funeral was held in Tehran’s Behesht Zahra cemetery on Friday, but there won’t be any memorial services due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

Photo: Actress Malakeh Ranjbar in an undated photo.

