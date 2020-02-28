Iran extends cancelation of cultural events on coronavirus concern

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has extended the cancelation of all art, cultural and cinematic events across the country for one more week amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release published by the ministry on Thursday, the ministry said, “Following strict health advice in the current situation to protect society’s health condition, the cancelation of all art and film events will continue for one more week.”

It is obvious that further information will be released by the ministry in the coming days.

The cancelation includes all theater performances and film screenings, as well as concerts, art galleries and public events.

Coronavirus disease, known officially as COVID-19 (the virus itself is officially known as SARS-CoV-2), first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.



RM/YAW



