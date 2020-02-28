“Shekarestan” returns in Noruz with coronavirus concern

TEHRAN – Masud Safavi, the producer of the popular Iranian animated series “Shekarestan”, has said that a selection of 15 episodes of the series will be dedicated to the new virus epidemic.

“The 2-minute episodes centering on the coronavirus concern are currently under production and will be completed before Noruz,” Safavi said in a press release published on Friday.

He added that the season is composed of 100 episodes, part of which are being prepared for broadcast on an IRIB channel during the Noruz holiday in March.

Like the previous year, the Palme d’Or winning actor Shahab Hosseini has lent his voice to the storyteller for the series in this season.

Hosseini also dubbed the series last year. He has replaced actor Morteza Ahamdi who died in 2014.

“Shekarestan” features stories inspired by ancient Persian proverbs and anecdotes.

Veteran actor Ahmadi gave his voice to the storyteller in the previous seasons of “Shekarestan”. He appeared in over 30 films and also voiced many animation characters over his 65-year career. He was famous for his voice of the sly fox that tricks Pinocchio.

Photo: A scene from the popular Iranian animated series “Shekarestan”.

RM/YAW



