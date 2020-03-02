Next parliament intent on fighting social injustice: MP

TEHRAN — Lawmaker Abolfaz Abootorabi has said the next parliament will focus on fighting “social injustice” and irregularities in the incumbent administration.

Besides that, he said, the parliament will push through drastic reforms in the administrative system.

In an interview with the Mehr news published on Sunday, Abootorabi said major reforms are needed in administrative, insurance and tax system.

Abootorabi said rise in “social injustice” was the main reason which reduced participation in the recent parliamentary polls.

While the people suffer from unemployment and low income “some in state-run organizations are earning high volumes of income and the incumbent government is compromising with such inequalities,” he argued.

“The next Majlis must improve Iranians’ livelihood,” he stressed.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of religious minorities, ran for parliament in the February 21 elections.

In capital Tehran, 1,453 candidates competed for 30 seats.

Runoff elections will be held on April 17.

In Tehran, all 30 candidates enlisted by the principlist camp won by a large margin.

The next parliament will start its work in late spring.

