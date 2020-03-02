E3 provides €5 million to help fight coronavirus in Iran 

France, Germany and the UK - known as E3 or the European trio - issued a statement on Monday announcing a plan to provide a comprehensive package of both material and financial support to Iran to combat the spread of the disease in the country.

Following is the text of the statement posted on the UK government website:

France, Germany and the United Kingdom express their full solidarity with all impacted by COVID-19 in Iran. We are offering Iran a comprehensive package of both material and financial support to combat the rapid spread of the disease.

The material will be transported urgently by plane on March 2 and will include equipment for laboratory tests, as well as other equipment, including protective body suits and gloves.

The E3 has also committed to providing urgent additional financial support close to €5 million to fight the COVID-19 epidemic affecting Iran, through the WHO or other UN agencies.

We will continue to support global efforts to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. Our support is directed to help the most vulnerable across the globe.