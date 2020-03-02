Expertise of elected representatives of Tehraners in new parliament

TEHRAN (MNA) – The elected representatives of Tehraners have considerable experience and expertise in executive, legislative, academic, seminal, and research fields.

The results of the 11th Parliamentary election in Tehran were finalized last week. Most of the elected members are from the principlists. All of the 30 members of the Coalition Council of the Revolutionary Forces were able to win the majority of votes in Tehran and enter the new Parliament.

The following table provides an overview of the elected representatives in Tehran, Rey and Shemiranat in the 11th parliament:

1: Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf

Ph.D. in political geography from Tarbiat Modares University, Commander of IRGC Air Force, Police Chief of the Islamic Republic, Tehran mayor

2 : Seyed Mostafa Agha Mir Salim

MA in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Poitiers, France and graduated from college of petroleum and engine majoring in internal combustion engine engineering, Deputy of political and social affairs in Ministry of Interior, Department of Political and Social Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Minister of culture and Islamic guidance, A true member of the Expediency Council, Faculty member of Amir Kabir University of Technology.

3: Morteza Agha Tehrani

Faculty Member of Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute, Ph.D. in the philosophy of mysticism from the US, Tehraners’ representative in the 8th and 9th Parliament, the head of the cultural commission in the Parliament.

4: Elyas Naderan

Ph.D. in economics from the University of Clermont-Ferrand, France, member of the 7th, 8th and 9th Parliament, Faculty member of Tehran University.

5 : Seyyed Mohsen Dehnavi

Ph.D. in Nano Biotechnology from Sharif University of Technology, responsible for the domestic production of imported drugs in Iran and producing over 130 essential drugs in the country, Faculty Member and Assistant Professor of the Faculty of Biological Sciences and Technology, Shahid Beheshti University, Deputy of production and commercialization in the Biotech Development Organization, Former Head of Basij in Sharif University of Technology.

6: Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian

Ph.D. in Comparative Philosophy from Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute, Member of the 9th Parliament, Vice-President of the Institute of Political Thought of Islam, Deputy of the Political Thought of Islam Institute, Faculty Member of Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute.

7: Seyyed Ehsan Khanduzi

Ph.D. in Economics from Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, Tehran, former Economic Director-General in the Parliament’s research center, Secretary of the Economic Council of IRIB, Assistant professor in Allameh Tabataba'i University and head of Islamic Economics Department in the university, Member of Board of Directors of the Transparency and Justice Watch.

8: Eqbal Shakeri

Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Doctor of Civil Engineering from University of Manchester, England, Professor in Amirkabir University of Technology, Representative of Tehran City Council in the fourth term, Head of Civil and Real Estate Division of Islamic Azad University, Secretary-General of the Students Islamic Association in Europe, Vice-Chancellor for Student and Cultural Affairs, Amirkabir University of Technology.

9: Abol-Fazl Amoei

Ph.D. student of political science, Tehran University, Political Expert for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Second Secretary of the Islamic Republic Embassy in Japan, Media Coordinator for the Seven round of Islamic Republic Nuclear Talks, Former editor of Tehran Times English newspaper.

10 : Bijan Nobaveh vatan

Media Activist, MA in Media Production from IRIB college, Representative of Tehran in the 8th and 9th Parliament. Member of the Cultural Commission in the Parliament.

11: Mojtaba Tavangar

MA in Energy Economics, Senior Researcher in the Parliaments Research Center for more than 10 years, Deputy of Basij office in Islamic Azad University Central Tehran Branch, The head of Media and Scientific Publishing Center in Islamic Azad University, Director of Supervision and Research Office of the Board of Trustees and Founders of Islamic Azad University, Energy Economics researcher.

12: Fatemeh Rahbar

Ph.D. in Strategic Management from Iran University of Industries and Mines, Member of the 7th, 8th and 9th Parliament, Deputy Chairman of the Article 90 Commission in the 9th Parliament and Deputy Chairman of Cultural Commission in the 7th and 8th Parliament, Chairman of the Women and Family Faction in the 9th Parliament, Deputy of Health and Support for Families in Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, Advisor to the Vice-President of the IRIB.

13: Mohsen Pirhadi

Ph.D. in International Relations from Allameh Tabataba'i University, Member of the Board of Directors in the 4th term of Tehran City Council, Commercial Director of Iran Trade council, Director of Resalat Newspaper, Head of Tehran Municipality Basij Organization, Deputy of Social and Cultural Affairs of district 3 and 7 of Tehran Municipality.

14: Ruhollah Izadkhah

Economics lecturer at University, Ph.D. in Technology Management from Allameh Tabataba'i University, member of the Strategic Council and the Educational Deputy of Iran Think Association Network.

15: Ahmad Naderi

Ph.D. in Social Sciences in the field of Political Anthropology from Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, The head of Social Studies and Research Institute at Tehran university, Faculty Member in Social sciences Faculty at Tehran University, Former chancellor of the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research, Tehran branch, Former Head of the Department of Anthropology in the Faculty of Social Sciences at University of Tehran, Former Secretary of the Assembly of Islamic Associations of German region.

16: Abdol Hossein Ruholamini Najaf Abadi

Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from King's College London, Deputy of student affairs in the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Director of Technology and Research Committee in the Secretariat of the Expediency Council, Head of the House of Iranian Parties, Director of the Pasteur Institute, Faculty member of Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

17: Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi

Ph.D. in Political Sciences from Tehran University, Former Director of Fars News Agency, Former Deputy of Astan Quds Razavi Communications, Chairman of the Cultural Council in the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order Headquarters, Director of Javan Newspaper.

18: Zohreh Elahian

Specialist physician in general diseases, Representative of Tehran, Shemiranat, Rey, Islamshahr and Pardis in the 8th Parliament, Member of Board of Directors of the Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Member of the Supreme Council of Basij Organization in Iran Medical Society, Chairman of the Human Rights Committee in the 8th Parliament.

19: Malek Shariati Niasar

Ph.D. in Energy Systems Engineering, Faculty Member in the Energy Institute and lecturer, Member of Strategic Committee for the center of Iran Green energy in the International Section of the Ministry of Energy, responsible for implementing the plan proposed by the Secretariat of the comprehensive law of reforming energy consumption pattern in the Ministry of Energy, Advisor to the Energy and Environment Research Institute, Advisor to the Energy Commission and also to the Chairman of the JCPOA Commission in the 9th Parliament.

20: Mehdi Sharifian

Ph.D. in Cultural Systems Engineering from Imam Hossein University, Director of the President’s foreign and domestic trips in the 9th and 10th administration, Deputy of political and security affairs in the Governorate of Firoozkooh County, The Executive Consultant of Ofoq Sima Channel, Executive Secretary of Astan Quds Razavi Arbaeen committee and the Broadcasting of Islamic Republic along with Khatam Al-osia cultural Foundation, The son of a martyr.

21: Seyyed Reza Taqavi

High seminal level, Head of the Policy-making Council for Friday Prayers Leaders, representative of Ayatollah Khamenei in the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, Member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, Member of the 4th and 5th Parliament, The Chairman of The Islamic Art and Guidance Commission in the Parliament.

22: Somayeh Rafiei

MA in Environmental Management and Planning from Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch in Tehran, Advisor to the women and youth affairs in the Department of Environment and the vice-president of the Organization, Advisor to the infrastructure affairs of the Special investigation bureau in the presidential office, Director General of International Conferences and Meetings in the National Center for Globalization (Presidential), Director of Environmental Department of Ara Research Center, Chairman of the first meeting of environmental activists with the Judiciary Chief.

23: Seyyed Ali Yazdikhah

Graduated from Technical School, Director General of the Educational Office in Tehran and its counties, Head of the Public and Judicial Culture of the Society office in the Cultural Department of the Judiciary, war Veteran, Head of the Scientific and Educational Institute of Warriors of Islam.

24: Ali Khezrian

Political Activist and member of the central council for the Independent Islamic Association of Students, MA in Political Science from Mofid University, Director of Iranian Students Newsletter and the Director of Information of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei office in Universities.

25: Reza Taqipoor Anvari

ICT minister in the 10th administration, Ph.D. in Advance sciences of Management from the University of Bordeaux, France, Member and Spokesperson in the 4th term of Tehran City Council, member of the National Cyberspace Council.

26: Fatemeh Qasenpoor

Ph.D. in Comparative Philosophy from Allameh Tabataba'i University, Director of Hura Magazine, Director of Women and Family Research Center, Tehran branch, Director of Mehrkhaneh News Agency, Assistant professor and the head of social sciences Department at the Women and Family Research Center, Director of Taranom Andisheh Foundation.

27: Mojtaba Rezakhah

Post-doctoral in Optimization Management, Faculty Member of Tarbiat Modares University, CEO and member of the board of Directors of Dadeh Pardazan Asan Miveh, CEO of Kelardasht Decorative Stone Company, Research Assistant at Newmont Company, Denver, Colorado, US, Research Assistant, Adolph Ibanez University, Santiago, Chile.

28: Zohreh Sadat Lajavardi

Daughter of Martyr and University lecturer, MA in theology from Osool Al-din University, Advisor to veteran affairs and Director general of the Presidential Center for Women's and Family Affairs

29: Gholam Hossein Rezvani

Faculty Member of Amirkabir University, MA in Electrical Engineering from Tarbiat Modarres University, Vice President of the Planning and Budget Organization in the 9th administration.

30: Ezat Allah Akbari Talarposhti

Ph.D. in International Law from Allameh Tabataba'i University, Chairman of the Industry and Mine Commission in the 9th Parliament, Member of the 5th and 8th Parliament, Head of Tehran Industries and Mines Organization, CEO and chairman of Board of Directors in the Production Support and manufacturing oil products, Director General for political affairs of police forces in Mazandaran Province.