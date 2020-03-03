Tehran’s Art Bureau to hold Sign of Spring sale online over coronavirus fears

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau in Tehran, which was due to hold its first art sale named “Sign of Spring” last week, has been forced to hold it online due to the outbreak of new coronavirus.

“The spread of coronavirus is serious and this is why the sale’s exhibit that was due to open on Tuesday of last week was canceled,” the director of the Visual Art Center of the bureau, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, explained.

“However, the catalog of the exhibit has been published in 500 editions and distributed among art aficionados and private collectors so they can choose their works and purchase them online or via telephone,” he noted.

The sale offers works by young promising artists as well as works by prominent masters such as Kazem Chalipa, Sadeq Tabrizi, Kambiz Derambaskhsh, Parviz Kalantari and Jalil Rasuli.

Over 250 works by about 200 artists are offered at the sale.

Photo: A poster for Art Bureau’s art sale “Sign of Spring”.

RM/MMS/YAW

