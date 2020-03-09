Stocks plummet on Monday

TEHRAN- Iranian stock markets faced some sharp decline on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 14,808 points to 534,376.

Some 3.951 billion securities worth 29.81 trillion rials (about $709.7 million) were traded at TSE. The first market’s index dropped 12,269 points and the second market’s index went down 23,404 points.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), declined 147 points to 6,893 on Monday, the same report confirmed.

Some 1.848 billion securities valued at 20,283 trillion rials (about $482.9 million) were traded at this market.

