Iran’s “Limit” named best short at Woodbury festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Javad Darai’s acclaimed short film “Limit” has been won the short film award at the Woodbury Short Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

The film tells the story of a desperate man who frantically pleads with strangers to accompany him to his home, without being clear on his intentions.

“Limit” has been screened at numerous international events and has won awards at some of them, including the award for best short fiction at the 10th Southampton Film Week and the Bleedingham Horror Short Film Festival, as well as the award for best drama at the NCCC (Niagara County Community College) Film and Animation Festival in the U.S. state of New York.

The Woodbury Short Film Festival took place from March 6 to 8 in Salt Lake City, the capital city of Utah in the western U.S.

The award for best experimental narrative went to Terrence Turner’s one-act, one-woman short film “Dishonor” from the U.S., and the award for best student short went to “A Horsey Name” by Russian-American film director Natasha Fissiak.

Photo: A scene from “Limit” by Iranian director Javad Darai.

