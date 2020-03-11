“Driving Lessons” crowned best at Through Women’s Eyes film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Marzieh Riahi’s acclaimed movie “Driving Lessons” was named best short narrative at the 21st Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in Sarasota, Florida, the U.S., a public relations team for the film announced on Wednesday.

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival, which offers films with a focus on international women’s issues and lives as well as films on any topic by women filmmakers, was held from March 6 to 8.

Photo: A scene from “Driving Lessons” by Iranian director Marzieh Riahi.

