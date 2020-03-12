Russian UN envoy says all governors disagree with U.S. policy on nuclear deal

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that all members to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors disagree with the United States’ policy on the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“The #IAEA Board of Governors started today consideration of the report on verification in #Iran in the light of UNSC 2231. No surprises so far. Almost all Governors disagree with US policy on #JCPOA and call upon Iran to resume full implementation of the nuclear deal,” Ulyanov tweeted on Wednesday.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a meeting with the board members in Vienna on Monday that Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, even after its announcement that it was no longer bound by “any restrictions” of the landmark nuclear deal.

“The agency has not observed any changes to Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA in connection with this announcement, or in the level of cooperation by Iran in relation to agency verification and monitoring activities under the JCPOA,” AP quoted Grossi as saying.

NA/PA