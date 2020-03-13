Iran’s coronavirus cartoon contest receives submissions from over 40 countries 

TEHRAN – Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest has so far received submissions from 46 countries, the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, has said.

Chinese artists with 32 cartoons have warmly received the competition, and dozens of cartoons have also come from India, Poland, Serbia and Ukraine, he added.

Ridha from Germany, Toso Borokovic from Serbia and Paolo Dalponte from Italy are among the artists competing in the contest.

He said that a selection of submissions will be put on display on irancartoon.ir, a major Iranian website for cartoon news.

Interested applicants are asked to submit their works to the Art Bureau before March 30.

The contest has been launched by Iran’s Art Bureau in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

Photo: A cartoon by Iraqi-German artist Ridha is competing in the We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest in Iran.

RM/MMS/YAW

