Disinfection work in full swing to contain coronavirus
March 14, 2020 - 11:56
The photo shows disinfection operations against the coronavirus in the historical bazaar of the city of Tabriz, northwestern Iran. Using methods ranging from simple hand-wiping to mobile spray cannons, workers and volunteers are attempting to halt the transfer of the virus by touch. According to latest statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 11,364, with 3529 recovered and 514 dead.
Leave a Comment