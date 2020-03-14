European Independent Film Festival picks “Funfair”, “Greyish” from Iran 

TEHRAN – The 15th edition of the European Independent Film Festival (ECU) has picked “Funfair” and “Greyish” from Iran, the organizers have announced.

The movies will be competing in the Non-European Dramatic Short section of the festival, which will take place in Paris, France from April 24 to 26.

“Funfair” is a short film by Kaveh Mazaheri about Majid, a young financially struggling man who comes up with a ploy in order to better the life of his wife Sarah.

Directed by Eqbal Shirzaei, the animated movie “Greyish” portrays the life stages of an old man as a metaphor for our lives.

A lineup of 90 films from 30 countries will go on screen in different sections of the festival.

Photo: A scene from “Funfair” by Kaveh Mazaheri.

