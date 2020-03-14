TMCA to put treasure trove online 

TEHRAN – The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA), home to works by many august artists of the West, including Claude Monet, Francis Bacon, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, announced plans on Saturday to put images of a selection of its artworks online as part of Iran’s bid to entertain people who must stay at home due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

“The visitors will be asked to select one item every day from a list provided by the museum on its Instagram page in a poll for the showcase every day for 41 days,” TMCA director Ehsan Aqai said in a press release published on Saturday.

“At the end, the visitors will have a virtual exhibit whose items have been selected by themselves,” he added.

Moreover, the Visual Arts Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has prepared a podcast in which the history of the art of Iran has been reviewed.

The 20-episode podcast, which is available on the website of the office, reviews several topics such as the history of photography, cartoon and modern art in Iran over the past century.

Photo: Jackson Pollock’s “Mural on Indian Ground” (1950) is preserved at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art.

