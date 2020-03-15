Director Majidi praises Mostazafan Foundation’s support for child laborers 

TEHRAN – Majid Majidi, the director of “The Sun”, a drama about child labor in Tehran, has praised Iran’s Mostazafan Foundation for supporting child laborers in the country.

In a statement published on Sunday, Majidi thanked the director of the foundation, Parviz Fattah, over allocating a budget to support child laborers in Iran, and expressed his hope that these types of programs and movements will continue in the country.

“I hope we will see these children sitting behind school desks instead of working,” he said.

The Mostazafan Foundation has allocated 50 billion rials (about $1.2 million) to child laborers, who have a higher risk of contracting coronavirus disease.

This sum will be spent on preserving the health of the children and providing health and care packages under the supervision of Iran’s State Welfare Organization.

Majidi, in a statement published last week, had warned officials and asked them to support these children and keep them safe until this new virus abates.

Majidi hired a group of child laborers to play roles in his latest drama “The Sun”, which won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in February.

