Iran to send three judokas to IBSA Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iran will send three judo athletes to the IBSA JUDO Grand Prix.

The competition will be held in Nottingham, England from April 10 to 12.

Vahid Nouri will represent Iran at the -90kg. Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh (+100kg) and Alireza Khojasteh (73kg) will also participate in the event.

The results of the event offer points to the World Ranking List. (WRL). The competition is a part of the qualification process for Tokyo 2020.

The competition will likely be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 6,500 worldwide so far.