Iran’s annual horticultural output at nearly 13m tons: SCI

TEHRAN – Iran’s horticultural output is expected to reach 13 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19), IRNA reported on Tuesday, citing a Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) survey.

According to the mentioned survey, oranges, tangerines, apples, grapes, dates, pomegranates, and peaches accounted for 76 percent of the total production of horticultural products in the current year.

The results of the current survey showed an 11-percent increase in the production of such products compared to the figure for the SCI’s previous survey which was carried out two years ago (the calendar year of 1396).

The Horticulture Survey was conducted by the Iranian Statistical Center in collaboration with the Provincial Management and Planning Organization of Iran in the summer, with the aim of estimating the production of horticultural products, the area of the gardens and plots, and identifying the industry’s required equipment and items.

According to SCI, production of oranges and tangerines is estimated at 9.2 million tons this year, a 36-percent increase compared to the figure for the Iranian calendar year of 1396.

The production of grapes also experienced a 10 percent growth in comparison to the previous survey.

