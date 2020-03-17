Russia slams ‘anti-human’ U.S. sanctions against Iran amid coronavirus crisis

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed as “anti-human” U.S. sanctions against Iran that is battling the deadly coronavirus, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The sanctions create a strong barrier for Iran that has been hit heavily by the virus known as COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

“Illegal unilateral U.S. sanctions, imposed since May 2018 as part of the ‘maximum pressure’ campaign, are a powerful obstacle to effective fight against the infection. The reason for the many victims, caused by it, lies not only in the disease itself but also in the fact that the U.S, purposefully hinder the resistance [to the coronavirus].

“Millions of Iranian citizens were cut off from the possibility of purchasing necessary medical supplies, no matter how hard Washington tried to distort it. The anti-human policy of the U.S. provokes deep regret, alarm and serious concern,” it said.

The ministry urged the U.S. to lift the restrictive measures “hitting the human rights in Iran.”

“The global pandemic is not a time for settling geopolitical accounts, especially those that have no basis, invented in Washington for the purpose of satisfying their own ambitions,” it said.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, in December, and has spread to 162 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as a pandemic.

The death toll in Iran reached about 1,000 by Tuesday with over 16,000 cases confirmed carrying the virus.