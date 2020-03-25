Tough measures to be taken to contain coronavirus outbreak: Rouhani

TEHRAN– Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that stricter measures may be taken in the country to combat coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"We may be stricter towards trips and problems that they make for people," the president said.

Speaking to his cabinet members, Rouhani also said, "Today, our people are in relatively good condition for meeting their needs, and we have no shortage of beds, doctors, and nurses.”

Part of Rouhani’s speech is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

At the outset, I would like to explain the important measures taken in the recent days and weeks for protecting people’s health.

Fighting this dangerous coronavirus and, at the same time, supplying people’s basic needs have been imperative and important for us.

The fact that in the recent days, we have been forced to close down a major part of the country’s economic activities, except for businesses that provide the basic needs and goods, like grocery stores or drugstores, was because people’s health is very important for us.

A major part of the government’s employees, around 2.45 million, are not at work, except for the health sector who are doing their best.

We have told a major part of governmental sectors that they should go to work in shifts, with 1/3 of them going to work.

This is all because we are forced to supply water, power, energy, and foodstuff; we have to get the farmers' products to the shops and all those who are working in production sector must be able to to continue their activities to maximum amount to provide people’s needs.

So, let’s pay attention to the fact that we need a major percentage of people to stay at home and we need a minority to supply their basic needs.

This is happening very well. Today, our people are in relatively good condition for meeting their needs.

We have to thank all drivers who are carrying the goods from ports, take the raw materials to factories and then take the products from factories to shops.

We have to thank the personnel of the rail and air transport sector who are supplying people’s basic needs.

In the field of treatment and screening, good work has been done in the country and today we can identify and find out who needs more care and who needs to stay at home, who needs to be hospitalized and who should be in the intensive care unit.

Fortunately, we have no shortage of beds, doctors, and nurses in the country and even in intensive care units in many cities and provinces, we have more room.

I must also thank the Foreign Ministry, and our dear people must know that our first instruction was that any country that wants to help, we will receive their help regarding coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry has also started a good attempt for saying no to sanctions. Right now, this issue is raised at the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution that under coronavirus conditions, all sanctions must be lifted, and they are active in this regard.

I talked with a non-permanent member country (at the UN Security Council) on the phone and he said that their initiative is ready and they are after presenting it to the United Nations Security Council.

There are efforts going on to unfreeze our frozen assets in different countries under these conditions, and good steps have been taken in this regard.

I want to tell our dear people that today, different sectors are trying to supply their medical and health needs.

The figures that governor general of Khorasan Razavi gave yesterday show that our railways are bringing 85 percent fewer passengers to Mashhad and air travel has decreased 88 percent, which means that people are cooperating.

Yesterday at the session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, we discussed that more strict. We may be stricter towards trips and problems that they make for people.

Our people must know that these strict decisions are for protecting their lives and we know that these decisions will be hard for people, but we have no choice.

The reason is that people’s lives are very important to us. We managed the first wave of the disease and we might have another wave ahead of us in the coming days, which we must manage.

The success of any plan will require people’s cooperation. That means if you all cooperate and help the government, we can implement these plans more easily.

The last point I want to mention is regarding the rainfalls in some parts of the country, which were severe in some parts, causing floods. Here, I have to thank all those who rushed to help in these areas.

Hopefully, we can overcome these problems in a short time with God’s help.

Wassalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh