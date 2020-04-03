IPU president sends message to Larijani, says coronavirus will be defeated

TEHRAN – In a message to Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani who has tested positive for coronavirus, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron has said that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated through collective efforts.

The public relations department of the Majlis issued a statement on Thursday announcing that Larijani has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following certain symptoms, he was tested for the coronavirus and since the test was positive, he is now in quarantine and under treatment,” the statement said.

Speakers of the People’s Council of Syria and State Duma also sent separate messages to Larijani, wishing him to recover.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 53,183, of whom 3,294 have died and 17,935 recovered.

NA/PA

