Playing in Olympics one of my main goals: Kazemi

TEHRAN – Iran power forward Arsalan Kazemi says that playing in Olympics has been one of his main goals.

“The Olympics is the top level for every athlete in the world,” he said in a live interview on the @FIBAAsiaCup Instagram account.

“I haven’t been able to play in the Olympics, so that’s been one of my main goals. If it’s possible to play in the Olympics and then just to show the way for the younger generation to be able to go through what I went through, just to help them out a little bit, if I can, to maybe send them over to the NCAA. Just to show them the way, those are the things that I’m looking forward to doing.”

For now, Arsalan Kazemi is just hoping for brighter days in the near future for everyone.

Consider it his early birthday wish as he will be turning 30 on April 22.

“Well, [year] 2020 since the start it’s been really tough all around the world on people,” he said.

“My wish is for things to get better for everybody because I see it’s really tough, especially for the economy. I just wish that this 2020 gets better for everybody,” he concluded.