Head of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries writes letter to Pope

TEHRAN — Head of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has written a letter to Pope Francis, calling for cooperation amid the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In his letter, Ayatollah Arafi said the unfortunate incident of the coronavirus outbreak has caused suffering for countries and nations, wishing all disasters away from the world, according to the Hawzah news agency.

He thanked the Pope and all those who contribute to the fight against coronavirus, saying addressing this challenge and other contemporary crises such as injustice, discrimination, inhumane sanctions, environmental crises, war, terrorism, production and maintenance of WMDs, require international consultation, cooperation, and comprehensive policies.

“I take this opportunity to announce that the Seminary and its professors, scholars, and students are ready to exchange scientific, cultural and relief experiences, especially in the virtual field, and to open a new chapter of collaboration with international scientific centers, universities, religious centers, leaders of divine religions, official organizations of countries, and specifically the institution of Catholic Christianity in order to form a community of divine religions to serve humanity,” he added.

