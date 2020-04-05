Army inaugurates convalescent center for coronavirus patients

TEHRAN - The Iranian Army inaugurated a 120-bed convalescent center for recovery of patients who had contracted COVID-19 disease in the central province of Kerman, a military source said on Saturday.

Second Brigadier General Mehdi Memarbashi, the commander of Army's southeastern base in Kerman, said that his forces have thus far equipped two convalescent centers in the provinces of Kerman and Sistan-Balouchestan with over 465 beds for emergency cases amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that the new center enjoys 120 beds and required medical equipment.

Memarbashi went on to say that his forces are to do their best to mitigate the outbreak within the framework of instructions drafted by the Health Ministry.

Earlier this month, the Army inaugurated a 2,000-bed hospital in Tehran.

Habibollah Sayyari, the commander of the Army's bio-defense unit, said at the time that the goal of setting up the complex was to demonstrate the capabilities of the Army and help the health sector to reduce the length of hospitalization and rehabilitation process for coronavirus patients.

The complex was set up in the permanent ground of the Tehran International Exhibitions. It has the capacity to accommodate 1000 more beds.

In early March, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.

MJ/PA