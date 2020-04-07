Iranian director Tufan to make new film with producer Brett Granstaff

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Rahim Tufan announced on Tuesday that he will make his new project named “Barat Matrix” with American producer Brett Granstaff in the U.S. after the end of the coronavirus crisis.

“I’ve reached an agreement with Brett Granstaff to produce my new film this year,” he told the Persian service of Honaronline.

“I’ve been working on the plot for years and negotiated with some of Iranian producers, but finally, I decided to make it as an international production due to its subject,” he added.

“Barat Matrix”, which is Tufan’s second film after his 2016 drama “One Kilo and 21 Grams”, has a philosophical subject and is about metaphysics, psychology and human instincts.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Rahim Tufan in an undated photo.

