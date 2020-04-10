TEDPIX climbs 8.5% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) gained 8.5 percent to 597,094 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

As reported, the indices of banks, chemical and oil products companies, insurance companies and retirement funds, foodstuff industries, non-metals, metals, and base metals industries, computer companies and cement production units mostly contributed to the growth of TEDPIX in the past week.

TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced that the value of trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange, the main stock exchange of Iran, jumped 2.6 folds in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

The official has also put Return on Investment (ROI) at 180 percent at TSE in the previous year.

TSE is one of the four major stock exchanges of Iran, the other three exchanges are Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

