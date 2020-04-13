TPO to dispatch 10 commercial attachés to major export destinations

TEHRAN- Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran plans to dispatch at least 10 commercial attachés to 10 major export destinations of the country in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), according to an official with TPO.

Masoud Kamali Ardakani, the deputy head of TPO for the development of export markets, mentioned Russia, Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan, Oman, China, India, Afghanistan, and Armenia as the major export markets for dispatching the new commercial attachés, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions on the Iranian economy has led the Islamic Republic to reduce its dependence on oil revenues and elevate its other sources of income instead; while increasing non-oil exports has come as the most significant approach in this regard.

To expand non-oil exports during the sanctions time, Iranian economic and trade organizations have been defining some strategies and resolved to pursue them vigorously.

The major strategy is to focus on the neighboring countries and the trade partners in the region, and it is, in fact, one of the top priorities of the government for defying the U.S. sanctions.

Opening trade centers in those countries and dispatching more commercial attachés there is an important measure to materialize this objective.

