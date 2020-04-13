Kerman crafts production rises despite coronavirus concerns

TEHRAN – The production of homemade crafts in Kerman province, southeastern Iran, has increased during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus on the tourism industry and its related jobs all over the world, craftspeople of Kerman province are producing more handicrafts in their home quarantine, said provincial tourism chief Kazem Hosseinzadeh, CHTN reported on Monday.

The official, however, didn’t provide further detail on the quantity of homemade crafts or any comparison with the same period last year.

Baloch embroidery, hand-woven klim carpets, wicker works, pateh, and precious and semi-precious gemstones are among handicrafts being produced in Kerman province.



ABU/MG