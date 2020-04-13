Tehran’s Golestan Palace offers minute-long online visit

TEHRAN – While all museums and historical sites across Iran are on lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, a series of videos have been produced to introduce the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace in Tehran to online visitors.

Entitled “59 Seconds of Golestan”, the series are presenting museums, buildings and galleries inside the palace as well as several interviews with different Iranian historians, researchers and scholars, Afarin Emami, the director of Golestan Palace announced on Monday, CHTN reported.

The videos are being streamed on the official website of the Golestan Palace and several other video sharing and film streaming websites such as Aparat every week during the quarantine time.

A destination for domestic and international travelers, Golestan Palace is located in the heart and historic core of Tehran. The palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the historic walled city.

Following extensions and additions, it received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when the palace complex was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family (1789-1925). At present, Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

UNESCO has it that the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

ABU/MG



