Some 1,600 historical relics seized in Kerman

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have confiscated 1,590 historical objects in Kerman province, southeastern Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20).

Nine people were also detained in this regard, provincial tourism chief Fereydoun Fa’ali announced on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

