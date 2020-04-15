Tehran research center offers free access to atlases of Iran-Iraq war

TEHRAN – The Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense in Tehran has given free access to a collection of military atlases of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The PDF copies of 20 military atlases of the war, known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, have been published on the official website of the center.

One of the atlases is dedicated to Operation Beit-ul-Muqaddas that Iran carried out in 1982 to liberate its southwestern city of Khorramshahr, which had been captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the war.

The collection also includes an atlas of Sarallah Brigade, which at one time was commanded by Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

Another atlas from the collection is about the effects of the war upon Iranian cities.

In a new movement launched after onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense has provided free access to a number of its invaluable resources.

Earlier last week, the center offered a collection of 1600 UN documents on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

All the materials can be downloaded on the official website of the center http://www.defamoghaddas.ir/Index.jsp.

The center has also offered the PDF copies of over 100 its books for free download on the site.

Photo: A number of military atlases of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war published by the Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense.

MMS/YAW