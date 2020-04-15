Flash floods harm historical sites, monuments across Kerman

TEHRAN – Heavy rainfalls have inflicted considerable damage to some historical sites and monuments across southeastern Kerman province.

“A significant number of historical monuments and ancient sites have been seriously damaged in the province,” ILNA quoted Mojtaba Shafiei, the provincial deputy tourism chief, as saying on Wednesday.

“Based on preliminary studies and monitoring, the estimated amount of these damages varies between three to 30 percent from one county to other.”

The official noted that the pouring rains have caused flooding in some historical sites, adding, “We are preparing a list of damaged monuments for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.”

Reminding that the protection of historical monuments and archeological sites is one of the main priorities of the cultural heritage and tourism department, the official said, “Regarding to the current conditions, police forces in charge of safeguarding cultural heritage, are on high alert in the damaged sites.”

Spring floods caused damage to many urban and rural areas in several provinces of Iran, mainly in the southern parts of the country, claiming lives of several people.

Heavy rainfalls has forced authorities in a number of cities to declare state of emergency and order the evacuation of people from residential areas while the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and other related organizations carried out rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit provinces.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It also includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

Kerman exports a large percentage of the world’s pistachios. Gum tragacanth is also gathered. Animal products are chiefly wool and kork, a kind of soft wool used in Kerman shawls. Kerman is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

