Iranian, Italian orchestras team up to hearten people in battle with coronavirus

TEHRAN – The Young Musicians European Orchestra and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra have teamed up to record a music video for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy” to encourage people of the countries in the battle with the coronavirus crisis.

Each member of the orchestras is scheduled to record his/her own part separately at home, and the pieces will later be merged together for the music video, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced in a press release on Thursday.

The performances will be supervised by the conductor of the Young Musicians European Orchestra conductor, Paolo Olmi, who will do the final arrangements for the orchestra.

The video will is scheduled to be published on social networks.

Olmi conducted a joint concert by the Young Musicians European Orchestra and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra during the 32nd Fajr International Music Festival in Tehran in January 2017.

The two orchestras also gave a joint performance at the Pala de André Center in Ravenna, Italy in July 2017.

Photo: Paolo Olmi conducts a joint concert by the Young Musicians European Orchestra and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on January 19, 2017. (Mehr/Mehran Riazi)

