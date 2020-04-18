MoD delivers three types of UAVs to boost country’s security

TEHRAN– Iran’s Ministry of Defense on Saturday mass delivered three types of UAVs, which enjoy various capabilities, to the Iranian Army to ensure the security of the country.

In a ceremony held in Tehran, three types of drones namely ‘Karrar’, ‘Ababil 3’, and ‘multi-purpose jet aircraft’ were delivered to the Iranian Army’s Air Force and Army’s Air Defense. Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard attended the event.

“These products have been manufactured based on the domestic capacity of defense industries, Iranian universities, and knowledge-based companies,” said Hatami.

The delivered drones, he continued, will cover an important section of Air Defense and Air Force units' operations and they can be used as target planes for the air defense and also for military deception on the enemy’s air defense networks.

Furthermore, these drones can act as reconnaissance aircraft to watch the movements of enemies along borders, he added.

Hatami went on to say that drones can also be used in military operations given the possibility of equipping them with bombs and missiles.

The drones can fly up to 40,000-45,000 feet that is considered a good flight altitude, he noted, adding that they can operate within a radius of 1,500 kilometers. “These drones will help to have a safer Iran and perform air defense operations with more power,” he highlighted.