Stage director assigned to assess fallout of COVID-19 turmoil in Iranian theater 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center has assigned stage director Atabak Naderi the task of assessing the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic on Iranian troupes and private theaters.

“We need to study the exact situation of the troupes and theaters and take action,” the director of the center, Qader Ashena, said in a press release on Saturday.

“This study needs to be done consistently under the supervision of one director, and Naderi is scheduled to study about the troupes and halls in detail,” he said.

“Coronavirus pandemic is serious in the country and has involved people from all walks of life. The current situation of theaters should be studied and a post-coronavirus program should be organized,” he added.

“We are planning to determine the exact damage to the troupes and halls over the past two months and set out plans for the theater performances in the post-coronavirus days,” he remarked.

Naderi was the former director of Sangelaj Hall in Tehran.

Photo: Stage director Atabak Naderi in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW