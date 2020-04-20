Behzad Shishegaran displays artworks on coronavirus in online exhibit

TEHRAN – Iranian painter and graphic designer Behzad Shishegaran is displaying a collection of his artworks on coronavirus in an online exhibition, which opened on Monday.

The exhibition will run on the Instagram, Facebook and Telegram accounts of the artist for 10 days.

“I will upload one new work every day for 10 days,” Shishegaran told the Persian service of ISNA on Monday.

“During the home quarantine, I thought so much about my artistic life. Art is connected with the hearts of people and I have this honor to have been connected with their hearts for over half a century,” he added.

“The truth is that we are all living in isolation with great limits these days. We are all in pain and we are all strangers in one another’s hearts. Art, which is ignorant of people’s life and pain, surely remains neutral, and that is why I used these restrictions as a great opportunity to hold a painting exhibition to reflect the atmosphere we are living in,” he explained.

“I think this can be considered as a tribute to our devoted medical staff and those who died of COVID-19,” he added.

Photo: A poster for an online exhibit on coronavirus by Behzad Shishegaran.

RM/MMS/YAW

