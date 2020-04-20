Iran insists it is ready for dialogue with Persian Gulf states

TEHRAN — On Monday, Iran reiterated it is ready to hold talks with regional countries, especially the Persian Gulf countries, without any preconditions.

During a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi welcomed the improvement of regional cooperation between Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral states in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mousavi said the coronavirus has resulted in a series of positive developments and opened up new opportunities among regional countries.

He added that the outbreak, apart from its negative impact, has brought the stances and priorities of the countries closer together to some extent.

“We have voiced our readiness for talks with our friends in the region without preconditions,” he said, emphasizing that Iran is prepared for interaction with the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Mousavi also pointed out that Iran has already proposed a regional peace initiative, known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), and is still waiting to see readiness on part of the Persian Gulf countries for cooperation.

Addressing the UN General Assembly late in September 2019, President Hassan Rouhani unveiled HOPE as Iran’s new initiative for promoting peace and security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

“The goal of the Coalition for Hope is to promote peace, stability, progress and welfare for all the residents of the Strait of Hormuz region, and to enhance mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations amongst them,” Rouhani told the delegates at the UN.

“This initiative includes various venues for cooperation, such as the collective supply of energy security, freedom of navigation and free transfer of oil and other resources to and from the Strait of Hormuz and beyond,” he added.

“The Coalition for Hope is based on important principles such as compliance with the goals and principles of the United Nations, mutual respect, equal footing, dialog and understanding, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, inviolability of international borders, the peaceful settlement of all disputes, and more importantly, the two fundamental principles of non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of each other. The presence of the United Nations is necessary for the creation of an international umbrella in support of the Coalition for Hope,” Rouhani underlined.

