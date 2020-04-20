Handicraft exports from Isfahan surge 27%, hit $40 million

TEHRAN - Handicrafts exports from Isfahan province, long been home to talented artisans and craftspeople, reached $40 million during the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20), showing 27 percent growth year on year.

“According to statistics provided by the customs office of Isfahan province, handicraft exports increased by 27 percent to more than 40 million dollars in 1398, and these figures exclude non-customs purchases by travelers,” provincial tourism chief Fereydoun Allahyari announced on Sunday, CHTN reported.

In January, the Iranian parliament (Majlis) approved a bill to exempt craftspeople and handicraft producers from paying value-added tax (VAT), noting that domestic production of handicrafts is subject to article 1 of the law on the protection of artisans and craftspeople.

Handicrafts exports of the country reached $289 million in the year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, according to data announced by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. The exports usually include traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven textiles, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork, embroideries, personal ornamentations, as well as precious and semi-precious gemstones.

AFM/MG