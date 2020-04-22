Commodities worth over $1.8b traded at IME in a month

TEHRAN- Over 1.812 million tons of commodities valued at 76 trillion rials (about $1.809 billion) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) in the past Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 20-Februaray 19), Tasnim news agency reported.

The oil and petrochemicals floor of IME witnessed the trade of 1.316 million tons of commodities worth 40.99 trillion rials (about $975.5 million), while 485,411 tons of goods valued at 35.561 trillion rials (about $846.6 million) were traded at the industrial products and minerals floor of the IME during Farvardin (the first month of the Iranian calendar year).

As reported by IME’s Public Relations Department, the value and weight of goods traded at this commodity market witnessed the growth of 40 and 44 percent, respectively, during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Some 763,000 tons of commodities worth $785 million were traded at IME over the past week.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On Tuesday, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

