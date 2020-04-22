TPO plans to hold online exhibitions amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said none of the country’s exhibitions scheduled for the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) are going to be canceled and the events will be held online.

“As the country’s foreign trade policymaker, Trade Promotion Organization is ready to hold commercial events virtually. Accordingly, no trade fairs and events will be canceled this year, and businessmen active in this field will not have to worry about this,” TPO portal quoted Hamid Zadboum as saying.

According to the official, the exhibition industry offers a wide range of job opportunities so, considering the importance of this industry, TPO is making the necessary arrangements for holding exhibitions virtually.

He underlined holding online exhibitions as a new opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), which were previously facing various limitations like costs and space for attending international trade fairs.

Zadboum finally noted that after the end of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the physical setup of exhibitions will be pursued seriously, adding that the procedures and the exact schedule of the physical exhibition will be announced accordingly.

